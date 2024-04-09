United Way looks to raise $20,000 by Friday

HELENA — The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area is looking to raise $25,000 by this upcoming Friday to receive a matching donation with the money going to their Housing First Capital Campaign.

As of Tuesday, United Way needs $20,000 more in order to meet the $25,000 goal, after which the matching donation will get them to $50,000.

This money will be used to secure the purchase of the Helena Inn located near the I-15 and Cedar Street interchange. The inn would be converted into a permanent supportive housing apartment building. The 48-unit housing solution would help cater to some of the estimated 164 people who are unsheltered in the county.

Tenants would be required to pay rent or go through housing assistance, but not by more than 30% of their income. The space would support men, women, children, and families with the support of Helena Housing Authority and Rocky Mountain Development Council. Wrap-around services such as mental health and chemical dependency would be offered for residents, too.

Emily McVey, Executive Director of United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, says that while this solution won’t completely fix homelessness in the Helena area, it will make an impact by providing affordable housing to those who need it.

“We have a huge need in our community to help serve our local unsheltered neighbors, and not just in housing, but in support services. And this is a program that can do both. And I think this is incredibly important that we build this program and help provide those services to the people in need in our community,” says McVey.

More information about how to donate can be found here.