United Way looks to raise $5 million in the purchase of the Helena Inn

HELENA — On Thursday, March 8, United Way of the Lewis and Clark area announced they are under contract to purchase the Helena Inn. United Way’s goal is to raise $5 million in the next few months for this project.

The property is located near the interstate off Cedar Avenue.

The future purchase of the Inn has started United Way’s “Housing First Capital Campaign.”

They plan for all 48 units of the Inn to be converted into studio apartments for permanent supportive housing.

Affordable housing and housing needs are a top issue for the community according to non-profits and elected leaders.

“Our statistics locally, concerning folks who need housing, we know that there are at least 100 people out there looking for places like this and to offer 48 units pretty quickly, it’s just an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” said Jeff Buscher, the Director of Community Impact at United Way.

“One of the biggest problems we have in Helena right now is there are people who finally, after a long amount of time, qualify for a session eight voucher and they can’t find anywhere to use it,” Melinda Reed, a City of Helena Commissioner said.

The Inn will not be a homeless shelter but offer housing to those who have qualified for section eight vouchers.

“It’s a quick turnaround. We’re fundraising as of this week. We’ll be looking for grants and foundation support and all the things that we need to do to make the purchase happen, and we’re hoping we can start moving people in mid-year,” said Emily Mcvey, the United Way Executive Director.

In the future United Way plan to continue to build out services.

“This location gives us the bring people on site to provide case management or mental health services. We could provide groups there. We could teach independent living skills, classes, we could have AA meetings,” Mcvey said.

“When people have stable housing, then they are better able to access services,” said Reed.