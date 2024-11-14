United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area must raise $5,000,000 by Christmas Day to purchase the Helena Inn

HELENA — November is a big month for the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Not only are they celebrating the third anniversary of free showers for the unsheltered, but they are also launching two fundraising campaigns to support this goal of increasing affordable housing.

"These unsheltered neighbors are not drifters just passing through. These are folks who grew up here in Helena and have fallen on hard times. We want to put them in a housing setting where they have support services, where they can take the next step and do what they need to do to get better," said Jeff Buscher, community impact coordinator for the United Way of Lewis and Clark Area

The United Way has to raise $5,000,000 by Christmas Day to purchase the Helena Inn, which they hope to renovate into a 48-unit Permanent Supportive Housing facility.

Since the campaign started last March, they have raised almost $650,000, and there is a waitlist of over 500 people with a housing voucher in hand.

Buscher said, "There is a sense of urgency in this project."

United Way is "Takin' it to the Streets" for a fundraiser this Saturday.

Volunteers will hold signs and take donations in busy parts of Helena, like Last Chance Gulch and Montana Avenue.

"We all know that we see unsheltered folks [doing] what we call 'flying signs' on street corners. Our signs will be things that I hope will make people think. For example, 'Hate these signs? Donate,'" said Buscher.

Then, on Sunday, the organization kicks off its "$48 for 48" Crowdfunding Campaign, which runs until Christmas.

The campaign is looking for 2,000 community members to find 48 people to donate $48, sponsoring each of the 48 units of the facility.

Buscher said, "Hopefully, it's something a little more manageable and something we can reach in our pockets and do. By spreading it out and giving everybody an opportunity to participate, it gives everybody else a little bit of ownership of them doing their part."

You can volunteer to hold signs for the "Takin' it to the Streets" fundraiser by emailing jeff@unitedwaylca.org, and you can donate to the "$48 for 48" fundraiser here.