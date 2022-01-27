United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area working with partners to help people file taxes

HELENA — Tax season is officially underway. While doing your own taxes can be intimidating, there are multiple in-person and online free tax services you can use to help you file correctly.

United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area has partners throughout the city of Helena who are able to help people prepare basic tax returns and electronic filing.

These free services are offered in-person by the Rocky Mountain Development Alliance, Good Samaritan, and East Helena United Methodist. Additionally, workers at United Way were also trained in helping folks to file their taxes.

Having your taxes done by someone who knows how to file correctly, can save you money.

Emily Mcvey of United Way says that these tax services help put money back into the community.

“On a good year we do hundreds of taxes for people and it brings back over $1,000,000 in earned income credit and rental credits and different things to our community. So, it is a really big deal. It helps a lot of people and it helps our community overall,” says Mcvey.

It is important to remember that this is for basic returns. If your taxes are more complicated and require certain specific forms or schedules you may need to seek help elsewhere. For example, they will not accept Schedule C with losses, complicated Schedule D, Schedules E or F, among others.

More information regarding tax help and where and when to sign up can be found on their website or by calling the United Way of Lewis and Clark County at (406) 442-4360.

This year’s taxes are due on Monday, April 18th.

