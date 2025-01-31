Unlimited wolf hunting quota bill amended to follow the discretion of Fish and Wildlife Commission

HELENA — On Friday, Montana lawmakers debated legislation allowing the state to set an unlimited wolf hunting quota during the established hunting season. The Fish and Wildlife Commission, which is appointed by the governor, will decide when and if to use the management strategy.

The Montana House of Representatives endorsed House Bill 176 on second reading, with 57 voting in favor and 42 voting against. The vote was primarily on party lines, with one Republican voting against it.

HB 176, sponsored by Republican Rep. Shannon Maness of Dillon, initially required the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to establish an unlimited statewide quota on wolf hunting while the population was above 550 animals statewide.

However, HB 176’s language was amended on the floor allowing the Fish and Wildlife Commission to apply an unlimited quota at their discretion. The commission could continue to manage wolves under the state’s current management strategy.

Currently, hunters are limited to 20 wolves per season with a 334 statewide quota set this season by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. There are also individual quotas set for each wolf management unit.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks report estimates the state’s wolf population at around 1,100 animals.