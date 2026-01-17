UPDATE: McDonald's responds to denying service to Browning Wrestling Team

UPDATE 4:00 P.M.

Browning Public Schools issued a second statement Friday afternoon regarding Thursday's incident at the Ronan McDonald's.

Browning Public Schools would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Ronan Public Schools, and the Ronan restaurants and community members who have reached out today to offer support for feeding our student athletes during our travels this weekend.

Your kindness, generosity, and willingness to help exemplify the true spirit of community and sportsmanship. We are deeply appreciative of the care and concern shown for our students, and it means a great deal to our athletes, families, and staff.

Thank you for standing with our students and for your support.

Rebecca Rappold, Browning Public Schools District Superintendent

UPDATE 1:45 P.M.

McDonald's has responded to the incident at the Ronan location where the Browning Wrestling Team was denied service.

The owners, Chris and Melissa Crawshaw, shared with MTN, “We’re aware of the incident that occurred at our Ronan restaurant, which was the result of an unfortunate misunderstanding – and not in any way a reflection of our values. We sincerely apologize for the frustration this has caused. We’ve addressed the situation with our team and personally reached out to Browning High School to make things right. Let me be clear: Everyone is welcome in our restaurant. We’re honored to serve the Ronan community and look forward to welcoming all students at any time."

Watch story here:

McDonald's Apologizes After Wrestling Team Denied Service in Montana

SECOND REPORT (01/16 12:23 p.m.):

MTN has sent emails and made multiple calls to McDonald's requesting the reasoning for the denial.

We have not heard back at this time.

FIRST REPORT (10:32 a.m.):

On Thursday night, the Browning Wrestling Team was denied service from the McDonald's in Ronan.

WATCH HERE:

Browning wrestling team denied service

Reasons for the service denial have not been confirmed. Yet, MTN has reached out to the McDonald's owner for comment.

Friday morning, Browning School District Superintendent Rebecca Rappold shared a statement online saying, "BPS would like to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our students are treated with dignity and respect while traveling with Browning Public Schools. This incident is being fully investigated and appropriate steps will be taken, including legal steps, if necessary."

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

This is a developing story. MTN News will keep you updated.