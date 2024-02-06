Update on East Helena's new neighborhood

EAST HELENA — Monday, February 5, the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity started work with a group of land planners and architects to help lay the groundwork for the new East Helena neighborhood.

Helena Habitat for Humanity has been working on the project for the past three years.

The design work will continue through the week and end Friday, February 9, with a showcase of images and design concepts.

The meeting has been possible through a grant from the Wall Family/Power Townsend Foundation.

The neighborhood is expected to include over 1,000 new homes, commercial spaces, a community center, parks and a new school site.

The new neighborhood will sit on about 250 acres of land within the city limits of East Helena.

In a press release, Habitat Executive Director, Jacob Kunrtz said, “The new neighborhood will be mixed income, with a variety of different housing types to serve our community. Working people have been priced out of the market. We aim to change that by building a neighborhood which serves all incomes while retaining and adding to the character and small-town feel that makes East Helena a wonderful place in which to live.”