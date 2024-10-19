Update on Montana Highway Patrol involved crash on I-15

HELENA — There is new information about a crash involving a Montana Highway Patrol car on I-15 Thursday.

A 40-year-old man is facing criminal charges for the crash.

Jeremiah Twiford was charged with two counts of felony criminal endangerment and one misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a semi-truck driver said Twiford swerved in front of him, forcing him off the road.

Then, Twiford crashed into an MHP patrol car parked perpendicular in the median of I-15.

The trooper said he believes Twiford hit him at about 90 miles per hour.

"One of the things he will have is reoccurring nightmares of looking up and seeing that car come right at him and not being able to do a thing about it other than stand in the gap for those other travelers. He saw other cars and knew that if he jumped out of the way, other people would be injured. So it's a big credit to this highway patrolman who sat there and took the impact at what we estimate at 90 miles per hour. That is a big deal," said Sheriff of Lewis and Clark County, Leo Dutton.

No one was injured in the crash.

Since MHP was involved in the incident, the criminal investigation is being handled by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.