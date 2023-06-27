NEW INFO: Man dies in WWII-era plane crash near Hamilton airport

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m. - June 27, 2023

HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a man died in a Tuesday morning plane crash in Hamilton.

The pilot — who was the only person onboard the plane — was pronounced dead on the scene "due to the impact of the crash," a news release states.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the victim is a man from the Hamilton area.

The plane reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from the Hamilton Airport. It went down on Stock Farm Club property.

A member of the Victor Fire Department told MTN News the plane that crashed was a World War II vintage P-40 aircraft, one of 14 in the United States.

Sheriff Holton says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.

(first report: 8:48 a.m. - June 27, 2023)

HAMILTON - An airplane has reportedly crashed in the area of the airport in Hamilton.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports they are "investigating" a reported crash.

The Hamilton Airport is located at 203 Airport Road.

Developing story. Check back for updates.