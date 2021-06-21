U.S. archers qualify men's and women's teams for Tokyo Olympics

American archers qualified for men's and women's team berths at the Tokyo Olympics with top-three finishes last weekend at the Final World Qualification Tournament in Paris.

The U.S. men's team of Brady Ellison, 2012 Olympian Jacob Wukie and Jack Williams won gold in Paris, defeating Indonesia in the final. The women's team of Casey Kaufhold, 2016 Olympian Mackenzie Brown and 18-year-old Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez took silver, falling to Mexico.

Ellison, the 2016 individual bronze medalist, and the 17-year-old Kaufhold had already nabbed the individual spots on the men's and women's side at Olympic Trials earlier in June. The duo took gold as a mixed team at the 2019 Pan American Games.

“We’re working together great as a team,” Kaufhold said on Sunday, per USA Archery. “I really can’t picture a better team than what we have right here. I’m super proud of everybody, we were all really confident. We just shot our shot and it went really well.”

In Tokyo, the U.S. men are seeking their third straight team medal after finishing second in 2012 and 2016. The women are looking for their first team medal since taking bronze in 1988.