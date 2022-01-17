U.S. bobsled team named for the 2022 Winter Olympics, four-timers Humphries and Meyers Taylor aim for gold

Coming off the heels off a winning weekend for the United States' top bobsledders – Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor went one-two in the International Bobsled Federation's final seasonal World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland – the United States Bobsled and Skeleton Federation announced 12 American athletes will appear at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Women

Sylvia Hoffman

Kaillie Humphries

Kaysha Love

Elana Meyers Taylor

Men

Hakeem Abdul Saboor

Hunter Church

Frank Del Duca

Kris Horn

Jimmy Reed

Carlo Valdes

Charlie Volker

Josh Williamson

Push athletes including Lolo Jones and Olympic medalists Laura Gibbs and Aja Evans were notably missing from the roster.

The United States has qualified two spots for each event: women's monobob, two-woman, two-man, and four-man.

Both Meyers Taylor and Humphries boast impressive stats and achievements ahead of the Games. Meyers Taylor won four monobob events during the latest World Cup series, and came out on top in the season’s rankings. She won only one two-woman race in Sigulda, but still managed to claim that event’s title as well.

Meyers Taylor – who’s won three consecutive Olympic medals starting at Vancouver 2010, including back-to-back two-woman silver at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 – was often the only mother in the field this season. She gave birth to her son Nico in early 2020.

Meanwhile, Kaillie Humphries – who just recently earned U.S. citizenship , and previously competed for Canada – has an Olympic pedigree of her own. She’s earned gold-gold-bronze in the last three Games’ two-woman competitions. In this season's monobob series, Humphries scored 1052 points to Meyers Taylor’s 1110 – strong enough for a solid second overall. She placed fifth in the two-woman, though she missed a competition in Sigulda that potentially could have boosted her ranking.

Either Meyers Taylor or Humphries (or both) could lead Team USA to multiple bobsled medals next month. The first women’s monobob heats take place on Saturday, February 12th at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the final is scheduled for the following evening at the same time – immediately following Super Bowl LVI on NBC.

