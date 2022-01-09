U.S. Figure Skating Championships Day 4 recap: Nathan Chen rockets to sixth national title, Malinin a surprise second

MEN'S FREE

In the evening’s final performance, rocketman Nathan Chen laughed off a fall – but still delivered an out-of-this-world performance set to an Elton John medley.

His free skate earned 212.62 points, for a 328.01 total – and a sixth U.S. Championships title.

Chen is now the second man in 70 years to win six national titles, joining Todd Eldredge.

“This was a really fun Championships, the crowd was amazing,” Chen said after his victory. “It’s always great to be at a Championships with people and support – this was a great time.”

“For Nathan, the ‘limit’ doesn’t exist,” commentator Tara Lipinski said during the NBC broadcast.

"It's getting hard to come up with superlatives to describe Nathan Chen," commentator Johnny Weir added.

Virginia's 17-year-old Ilia Malinin surprised in second with 302.48 points. Vincent Zhou struggled on the ice, but barely edged out Jason Brown for third with a 290.16-point total.

Malinin entered the free skate in third place, following an unexpected – and excellent – short program that earned 103.46 points. His was the penultimate performance, and followed surprisingly poor showings by Zhou and Brown.

Simply put, Malinin blew everyone not named Nathan Chen out of the water with a fast, near-flawless performance: “He will be the face for U.S. men’s skating in 2026,” Tara Lipinski said, describing him as “the quad prince.” Malinin had nothing to lose, and gained everything -- including, most likely, one of three available Olympic berths.

The competition certainly didn't follow expectations. Zhou, skating to a medley by Tan Dun and Kiyoshi Yoshida, arrived strong in second following his 112.78 short program. However, he suffered a few messy falls and slips during his highly technical routine. His numerous errors, including several under rotations, lacked the usual magic that the skater often displays. Zhou scored only 177.38 points in his free skate, barely scraping past Brown's fourth-place 289.78 total with 290.16 points.

