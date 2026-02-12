U.S. men's hockey puts on clinic in Olympic opener vs. Latvia
Prev
Next
RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images
RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images
U.S. men's hockey player Tage Thompson celebrates his goal with Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews during the Group C match with Latvia at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 12, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Posted
and last updated
Team USA defeated Latvia in the opening match for both teams in the men's Olympic hockey tournament at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.