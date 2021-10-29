Watch
U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Trials Day 4: Knockout rounds take shape

Posted at 11:53 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 10:36:12-04

The U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials continue in Eveleth, Minnesota. Friday saw two more draws take place, with Anderson/Dropkin and Persinger/Plys finding themselves tied atop the standings with a 6-3 record.

The knockout rounds get underway Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. ET. NBCOlympics.com will stream the knockout rounds. Below is a roundup of Friday's featured matchups along with on-demand replays.

SEE MORE: How to watch the U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials

Draw 8

Draw 8 saw Madison Bear and Andrew Stopera take on Aileen Geving and Luc Violette. Neither Bear/Stopera (2-5) or Gevin/Violette (3-4) entered the matchup with the best record, but both duos still put together a thrilling game that went down to the last throw. Gevin/Violette took an early 5-0 lead, but Bear/Stopera rallied back in the sixth end to take a 7-6 advantage. However, Gevin/Violette managed to gather themselves and reclaim the lead in the seventh end before sealing the 9-7 victory.

Still, Gevin/Violette finished pool play with a 4-5 record and did not qualify for the knockout round.

SEE MORE: U.S. Curling Trials: Mixed Doubles Draw 8

Draw 9

It was a battle of the 5-3s in Draw 9 as Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin took on Jamie Sinclair and Rich Ruohonen. Anderson/Dropkin took an early 4-0 lead and never looked back, taking down Sinclair/Ruohonen by a score of 8-3 in just seven ends to improve their record to 6-3.

Anderson/Dropkin finish tied atop the standings with a 6-3 record and head to a semifinal matchup against Persinger/Plys.

SEE MORE: U.S. Curling Trials: Mixed Doubles Draw 9

You can find the full scores from Day 4 of the U.S. Mixed Team Curling Trials here, and standings can be found here.

