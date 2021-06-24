U.S. T&F Trials Day 7: Coburn, Frerichs in steeple final, more

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field take place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. Thursday's competition can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as seen live on TV from 9 p.m. - midnight ET on NBCSN (simulcast on Peacock). Any coverage on NBCSN or Olympic Channel can be streamed on Peacock.

Live meet results here: results.usatf.org

Emma Coburn, 2017 world champion and bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, looks to lock up her third straight U.S. Olympic team berth Thursday in the final of the women's steeplechase (11:47 p.m. ET).

The 30-year-old Crested Butte, Colorado, native won silver at the most recent world championships in 2019 and is the defending U.S. champion, a title she's won eight times since 2011. She placed eighth at the 2012 London Games, is the No. 8 women's steeplechaser of all-time and the fastest American thus far in 2021.

A spot ahead of Coburn on the all-time list is American record-holder Courtney Frerichs, who will challenge her in Thursday's final. Frerichs nearly broke the 9-minute barrier in July 2018, clocking 9:00.85.

Frerichs, 28, grew up in Illinois and Missouri. She won silver at the 2017 World Championships behind Coburn.

Coburn enters as the top seed from Sunday's first round, running 9:21.32 to win the second section. Leah Falland (9:23.36) and Grayson Murphy (9:25.37) were the next fastest overall.

Frerichs (9:27.75) placed third in the first section after taking a fall mid-race.

"Last night’s prelim was a little more stressful than anticipated, but got the job done and qualified for the final!" she tweeted after. "And most important walked away unscathed. Thankful for those years of gymnastics and soccer teaching me how to fall."

Women's steeplechase debuted at the Olympics in 2008. Coburn's medal in the event in 2016 was Team USA's first in Olympic history.

Others to look out for Thursday:

Women's shot put qualifying (4:30 p.m. ET) and final (11 p.m. ET) with Raven Saunders , Felisha Johnson , Chase Ealey and others; notably without reigning Olympic champion Michelle Carter, who recently had a benign tumor removed

, , and others; notably without reigning Olympic champion Michelle Carter, who recently had a benign tumor removed Allyson Felix , who's already qualified in the 400m, takes on a packed field in the first round of the women's 200m (9:31 p.m. ET)

, who's already qualified in the 400m, takes on a packed field in the first round of the women's 200m (9:31 p.m. ET) Sandi Morris , 2016 Olympic silver medalist, and Katie Nageotte in women's pole vault qualifying (8 p.m. ET)

, 2016 Olympic silver medalist, and in women's pole vault qualifying (8 p.m. ET) Rai Benjamin , 2019 world silver medalist and tied for No. 3 all-time, in the first round of the men's 400m hurdles (10:32 p.m. ET)

, 2019 world silver medalist and tied for No. 3 all-time, in the first round of the men's 400m hurdles (10:32 p.m. ET) DeAnna Price , the reigning world champion, Brooke Andersen and Gwen Berry in women's hammer throw qualifying (4:25 p.m. ET)

, the reigning world champion, and in women's hammer throw qualifying (4:25 p.m. ET) Matt Centrowitz , the reigning Olympic champion, in the first round of the men's 1500m (9:04 p.m. ET)

, the reigning Olympic champion, in the first round of the men's 1500m (9:04 p.m. ET) Athing Mu , 2021 NCAA 400m champ, after signing a multi-year deal with Nike makes her pro debut in the first round of the women's 800m (10 p.m. ET), an event in which she's the collegiate record-holder

, 2021 NCAA 400m champ, after signing a multi-year deal with Nike makes her pro debut in the first round of the women's 800m (10 p.m. ET), an event in which she's the collegiate record-holder Tara Davis , 2021 NCAA champion and No. 2 in the world this year, in women's long jump qualifying (8:45 p.m. ET)

, 2021 NCAA champion and No. 2 in the world this year, in women's long jump qualifying (8:45 p.m. ET) Men's 5000m first round (11:04 p.m. ET) in what should be two highly competitive and fun-to-watch sections

Women's Hammer - Qualifying (4:25 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Emma Robbins LSU

2 Shey Taiwo Mississippi

3 Lauren Jones Oklahoma

4 Whitney Simmons Throw1Deep

5 Quiara Wheeler Central Michigan

6 Jasmine Mitchell Mississippi

7 Brooke Andersen NIKE/Iron Wood

8 Lisa Wilson Unattached

9 Lara Boman Velaasa

10 Gwendolyn Berry PUMA / NYAC

11 Jillian Shippee North Carolina

12 Jordan McClendon Missouri

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Rachel Tanczos Notre Dame

2 Mikaila Martin Houston

3 Alyssa Wilson UCLA

4 Alina Duran Garden St NBal

5 Erin Reese Velaasa

6 Michaela Dendinger Velaasa

7 Janee Kassanavoid Unattached

8 Maddy Nilles North Dakota St

9 Madi Malone Auburn

10 DeAnna Price NIKE

11 Shauniece O'Neal Southern Ill

12 Autavia Fluker South Alabama

Women's Shot Put - Qualifying, Final

Qualifying (4:30 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Haley Teel Unattached

2 Josie Schaefer Wisconsin

3 Madison Pollard Indiana

4 Essence Henderson Virginia Tech

5 Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State

6 Maggie Ewen NIKE

7 Latavia Maines Tennessee

8 Akealy Moton North Dakota St

9 Jessica Woodard Unattached

10 Jessica Ramsey adidas

11 Taylor Latimer Kansas State

12 Nickolette Dunbar Alabama

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Khayla Dawson Indiana

2 Felisha Johnson Greenes

3 Rachel Fatherly Velaasa/Garage S

4 Payden Montana Oklahoma

5 Laulauga Tausaga Iowa

6 Shelby Gunnells North Dakota St

7 Samantha Noennig Arizona

8 Jalani Davis Mississippi

9 Chase Ealey NIKE

10 Raven Saunders NIKE

11 Monique Riddick Garage Strength

Final (11:00 p.m. ET)

Women's Pole Vault - Qualifying (8:00 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Jenn Suhr adidas

2 Lauren Chorny Landon Ath

3 Bridget Guy Unattached

4 Paige Sommers Unattached

5 Nastassja Campbell Arkansas

6 Morgann LeLeux New Heights

7 Kristen Brown Unattached

8 Chloe Cunliffe PUMA

9 Kortney Ross Unattached

10 Emily Grove Unattached

11 Sophie Gutermuth Unattached

12 Katie Nageotte NIKE

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Kristen Leland Unattached

2 Sydney Walter Unattached

3 Megan Clark Oiselle / NYAC

4 Daylis Caballero Vega Unattached

5 Kayla Smith Georgia

6 Kaylee Bizzell SFA

7 Lauren Martinez Arkansas

8 Tuesdi Tidwell Baylor

9 Alina McDonald KMR Ath PV Cl

10 Olivia Gruver NIKE

11 Rachel Baxter Virginia Tech

12 Sandi Morris PUMA

Women's Long Jump - Qualifying (8:45 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Tiffany Flynn Unattached

2 Kenyattia Hackworth Unattached

3 Jada Seaman Virginia

4 Keturah Orji Atlanta TC

5 Michelle Fokam Rice

6 Monae' Nichols Texas Tech

7 Aliyah Whisby LSU

8 Quanesha Burks adidas

9 Adreanna Parlette Belmont

10 Alysah Hickey Oregon

11 Bria Matthews Georgia Tech

12 Tara Davis Texas

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Sydney Conley Unattached

2 Madisen Richards Unattached

3 Shakeela Saunders adidas

4 Rhesa Foster Oregon

5 Jasmine Moore Georgia

6 Claire Bryant Florida

7 Jasmine Todd Arizona Elite

8 Malaina Payton Oiselle

9 Jasmyn Steels Northwestern La

10 Essence Thomas Oklahoma

11 Brittney Reese NIKE

12 Tianna Bartoletta Unattached

Men's 1500m - 1st Round (9:04 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 3 Prelims

1 Vincent Ciattei NIKE / NIKE OT

2 Colby Alexander EMPIRE ELITE

3 Hobbs Kessler Unattached

4 Casey Comber Villanova

5 Jack Salisbury Georgetown

6 Brannon Kidder Brooks/Brooks B

7 Ryan Adams Furman

8 Paul Ryan Washington State

9 David Ribich Brooks/Brooks B

10 Josh Thompson NIKE/Bowerman

Heat 2 of 3 Prelims

1 Waleed Suliman Mississippi

2 Jack Yearian Oregon

3 Eric Holt EMPIRE ELITE

4 Talem Franco BYU

5 Dillon Maggard HOKA ONE ON

6 Robert Domanic Reebok Boston

7 Cole Hocker Oregon

8 Graham Crawford Reebok Boston

9 Craig Engels NIKE

10 Matthew Centrowitz NIKE/Bowerman

Heat 3 of 3 Prelims

1 Tripp Hurt Unattached

2 Izaic Yorks Brooks/Brooks B

3 Abdirizak Ibrahim New Mexico

4 Sam Prakel adidas

5 Johnny Gregorek ASICS

6 Yared Nuguse Notre Dame

7 Abraham Alvarado Atlanta TC

8 Henry Wynne Brooks/Brooks B

9 Ben Blankenship NIKE / NIKE OT

10 Eric Avila adidas

Women's 200m - 1st Round (9:31 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 5 Prelims

3 Lynna Irby adidas

4 Jada Baylark Arkansas

5 Twanisha Terry USC

6 Cassandra Hall UNLV

7 Ashley Henderson adidas

8 Cambrea Sturgis N. Carolina A&T

9 Teahna Daniels NIKE

Heat 2 of 5 Prelims

3 Thelma Davies LSU

4 Dezerea Bryant NIKE

5 Tamari Davis adidas

6 Anavia Battle Ohio State

7 Brittany Aveni Duke

8 Alfreda Steele Miami

Heat 3 of 5 Prelims

3 Alexa Rossum Stanford

4 Anglerne Annelus USC

5 Kayla White NIKE

6 Quanera Hayes NIKE

7 Jenna Prandini PUMA

8 Brittany Brown adidas

Heat 4 of 5 Prelims

3 Kyra Jefferson NIKE

4 Caisja Chandler Cincinnati

5 Maia McCoy Tennessee

6 Jonah Ross N. Carolina A&T

7 Gabby Thomas New Balance

8 Kynnedy Flannel Texas

Heat 5 of 5 Prelims

3 Bri'Anna Branch Unattached

4 Allyson Felix Athleta

5 Tamara Clark Alabama

6 Lanae-Tava Thomas USC

7 Morolake Akinosun adidas

8 Candace Hill ASICS

9 Kennedy Blackmon Oklahoma

Women's 800m - 1st Round (10:00 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 5 Prelims

2 Laurie Barton Clemson

3 Cory McGee New Balance

4 Chanelle Price NIKE OTCE

5 Sage Hurta On AC

6 Brooke Feldmeier adidas

7 Amber Tanner Georgia

8 Michelle Howell Under Armour

9 Juliette Whittaker Unattached

Heat 2 of 5 Prelims

1 Olicia Williams Unattached

2 Brenda Martinez New Balance

3 Helen Schlachtenhaufen Saucony

4 Sammy Watson adidas

5 Nikki Hiltz adidas

6 Athing Mu Texas A&M

7 Hanna Green NIKE / NIKE OT

8 Brenna Detra Boston AA

9 Dana Mecke Tracksmith/CST

Heat 3 of 5 Prelims

1 Julia Rizk Unattached

2 Allie Wilson Atlanta TC

3 Sarah Hendrick Kennesaw St

4 Roisin Willis Stevens Pt ARC

5 Michaela Meyer Virginia

6 Skylyn Webb Saucony

7 Lauren Johnson Unattached

8 Ajee' Wilson adidas

9 Claire Seymour BYU

Heat 4 of 5 Prelims

1 Kaela Edwards adidas

2 Kendra Chambers Oiselle/Texas El

3 Avi' Tal Wilson-Perteete UNLV

4 Lauren Barnes BYU

5 Sadi Henderson Oiselle / LWA

6 Angel Piccirillo Oiselle / LWA

7 Sinclaire Johnson NIKE/Bowerman

8 Sabrina Southerland NIKE OTCE

9 Rebecca Mehra Oiselle / LWA

Heat 5 of 5 Prelims

2 Olivia Baker Garden St NBal

3 Emily Richards HOKA ONE ON

4 Raevyn Rogers NIKE

5 Nia Akins BROOKS Beasts

6 Aaliyah Miller Baylor

7 Sophia Gorriaran Unattached

8 Kate Grace NIKE

9 Mckenna Keegan Villanova

Men's Discus - Qualifying (10:05 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Kord Ferguson Throw1Deep

2 Reggie Jagers Iron Wood TC

3 Sam Mattis New York AC

4 Jason Harrell Arete Throws

5 Noah Kennedy White Unattached

6 David Lucas Penn State

7 Joseph Brown Unattached

8 Marcus Gustaveson Concordia StPau

9 Luke Vaughn Unattached

10 Jayson Kovar Unattached

11 Nate Moses Unattached

12 Jordan Roach Unattached

13 Brian Williams Unattached

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Turner Washington Arizona State

2 Mitchell Weber Missouri

3 Ben Hammer Unattached

4 Legend Boyesen Hayes Garage Strength

5 Darian Brown Unattached

6 Elijah Mason Washington

7 Sam Welsh Harvard

8 James Plummer Shore AC

9 Duke Kicinski Unattached

10 Josh Syrotchen Garage Strength

11 Mason Finley Unattached

12 Jared Schuurmans Unattached

Men's 400m Hurdles - 1st Round (10:32 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 4 Prelims

2 William Spencer South Carolina

3 Kenny Selmon Unattached

4 Eric Fogltanz Iowa State

5 Aldrich Bailey Unattached

6 Quincy Downing Unattached

7 Paramveer Chohan Unattached

8 Isaiah Levingston Oklahoma

Heat 2 of 4 Prelims

2 Collin Harden Youngstown St

3 Quivell Jordan Houston

4 CJ Allen Unattached

5 Khallifah Rosser Unattached

6 Rai Benjamin NIKE

7 Nicholas Hilson Arkansas

8 David Kendziera Unattached

Heat 3 of 4 Prelims

2 Drake Schneider Montana St Boze

3 Quincy Hall adidas

4 Caleb Dean Maryland

5 Joshua Smith Sam Houston St

6 Sean Burrell LSU

7 TJ Holmes NIKE

8 Amere Lattin adidas

Heat 4 of 4 Prelims

2 Taylor McLaughlin New Balance

3 Cameron Samuel USC

4 Cass Elliott Washington

5 Charles Brockman Texas

6 Jonathan Harvey Oregon

7 Colten Yardley BYU

8 Trevor Bassitt Ashland

Men's 5000m - 1st Round (11:04 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Garrett Heath Brooks/Brooks B

2 Eric Jenkins NIKE

3 Eduardo Herrera Colorado

4 Biya Simbassa Unattached

5 Lawi Lalang U.S. Army

6 Kirubel Erassa HOKA ONE ON

7 Willy Fink Under Armour

8 Sydney Gidabuday Unattached

9 Josef Tessema Unattached

10 Cooper Teare Oregon

11 Ben True Unattached

12 Grant Fisher NIKE/Bowerman

13 Woody Kincaid NIKE/Bowerman

Heat 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Casey Clinger BYU

2 Morgan Beadlescomb Michigan St

3 Conner Mantz BYU

4 Thomas Ratcliffe North Carolina

5 Hassan Mead NIKE / NIKE OT

6 Nico Young Northern Arizona

7 Ryan Hill HOKA NAZ El

8 Ian Shanklin NC State

9 Robert Brandt Georgetown

10 Cole Hocker Oregon

11 Emmanuel Bor U.S. Army

12 Paul Chelimo NIKE

Women's Steeplechase - Final (11:47 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

Section 1 of 1 Finals

1 Allie Ostrander BROOKS Beasts 9:35.56

2 Alexina Wilson Tracksmith 9:36.80

3 Katy Kunc Tracksmith 9:37.85

4 Val Constien Tracksmith 9:28.37

5 Mel Lawrence Oiselle / LWA 9:29.30

6 Grayson Murphy Saucony 9:25.37

7 Courtney Wayment BYU 9:27.17

8 Courtney Frerichs NIKE/Bowerman 9:27.75

9 Mahala Norris Air Force Acad 9:35.32

10 Leah Falland On AC 9:23.36

11 Katie Rainsberger Washington 9:33.38

12 Summer Allen Weber State 9:38.61

13 Marisa Howard Idaho Afoot 9:30.62

14 Emma Coburn New Balance 9:21.32