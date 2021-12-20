USA Hockey cancels My Why Tour contest against Canada due to COVID-19 concerns

Team USA's women were supposed to continue their My Why Tour series against Canada Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, but COVID-19 has caused a change of plans.

USA Hockey announced Monday afternoon the cancellation of the seventh game of the USA-Canada rivalry series. Puck was due to be dropped at 8 p.m. ET in Xcel Energy Center — the home of the Minnesota Wild.

The action was set to be aired on NBCSN and streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

“We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” executive director of USA Hockey Pat Kelleher said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.”

The My Why Tour is scheduled to resume January 3 in Edmonton, Alberta and conclude January 6 in Red Deer, Alberta. The status of the two remaining games of the rivalry series remains unclear.