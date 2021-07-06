USA Judo announces 4 American judokas headed to Tokyo Olympics

Four American judokas are officially headed to the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Judo announced Monday that Colton Brown, Angelica Delgado, Nefeli Papadakis and Nina Cutro-Kelly will all be making the trip to Japan. It was also announced that Maria Liana Mutia, Robert Tanaka and Ben Goodrich will be representing the U.S. at the Paralympics.

Brown, 29, will be appearing in his second Olympics after competing at the 2016 Games in Rio. Brown is a four-time medalist at the Pan American Judo Championships, most recently winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Pan American Judo Championships in Guadalajara.

Like Brown, Delgado will also be making her second Olympic appearance in Tokyo. The 30-year-old native of Miami, Florida is fresh off a strong performance at the 2021 Pan American Judo Championships, winning a silver medal in the women's 52 kg division.

Papadakis and Cutro-Kelly will both be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo. Papadakis has medaled in three straight Pan American Judo Championships, most recently winning a bronze medal at the competition in April. Cutro-Kelly, meanwhile, is set to become the oldest U.S. judoka in Olympic history at 36 years old. Cutro-Kelly won a silver medal in the women's +78 kg division at the 2021 Pan American Judo Championships.

The Olympic judo competition is set to kick off on Saturday, July 24 at the legendary Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.