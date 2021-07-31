USA volleyball star Jordan Thompson rolls ankle, exits vs ROC

Jordan Thompson rolled her right ankle and exited Team USA's women's volleyball match against the athletes representing the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old went high to set the block and landed on her teammates foot, triggering the roll. The opposite hitter was helped off the court by two teammates, only gingerly stepping on her right foot. A few minutes later, the broadcast showed her in tears as she was evaluated on the sideline.

The Olympic rookie was out to a breakout Games for Team USA after scoring 34 points in the team's win over top-seeded China. She became the first player to score over 30 at the Tokyo Games.

