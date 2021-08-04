USA wrestlers Maroulis, Taylor win; Gilman drops thriller

Women's wrestling

Helen Maroulis started her 1/8 final slow but soon showed that the woman who won gold at 53kg in Rio is a threat to do it again at 58kg in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old American trailed 3-0 and 4-2 but flipped the script on China's Rong Ningning, winning 8-4 with a series of pins that showed her trademark quickness.

The win set Maroulis up for a quarterfinal bout with Ukraine's Tetyana Kit, and Maroulis showed her elite class in trouncing a very good wrestler 8-0. She'll wrestle for a medal, and will find out if it'll be for gold after a late morning semifinal.

There was a scary moment in the match prior to Maroulis' 1/8 final win, as France's Mathilde Riviere nearly required a stretcher to get off the mat in a loss to Mongolia's Boldsaikhany Khongorzul.

The 7-5 match ended with Riviere walking off the mat and taking a seat in a wheelchair with an apparent upper body injury.

Men's wrestling

David Taylor had no trouble in his 1/8 final and minimal trouble in the quarters.

The American, wrestling in the 86kg class, is seeking Olympic gold that would complete an incredibly strong career.

Taylor, 30, bossed Belarus' Ali Shabanau in his first match of the Tokyo games, posting a gaudy 11-0 win. He then met San Marino's Miles Amine in a quarterfinal and won 12-2.

One of the matches of the day involved the third American wrestler active Tuesday, as Thomas Gilman tangled with Russian Olympic Committee representative Zaur Uguev in the 57kg freestyle class.

Uguev led 1-0 and 3-1, but Gilman rallied to take a 4-3 lead with just under a minute left on the clock. Uguev, however, would pin Gilman to go back on top, 5-4, essentially ending Gilman's Olympics with five seconds left in the match.