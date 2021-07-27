Watch
USA's Gibb and Bourne down Swiss team in beach volleyball prelims

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 27, 2021
They may still be a new pair, but Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne are already proving themselves winners. The Americans swept Switzerland's Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerso, 21-19, 23-21. 

It was close throughout, with the U.S. team missing two set points before taking the first, 24-minute opener. Gibb and Bourne quickly fell behind their Swiss opponents in the second set, but battled back from 8-10 to essentially match their competition point-for-point.

Team USA finally sealed the deal on their third match point, with 50 minutes elapsed. The duo now leads 2-0 in Pool C.

Concerning his chemistry with Gibb, Bourne said in a post-match interview: "We have a lot of mutual respect for each other. It doesn't need to be that complicated." 

Bourne replaced Gibb's usual partner, Taylor Crabb, when Crabb tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Tokyo.

