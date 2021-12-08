USA's Plys, Persinger rout South Korea, earn bye to Olympic Qualification Event final

The United States' mixed doubles curling duo of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger has been on a roll at the Olympic Qualification Event, and that continued Wednesday with another huge victory to remain undefeated in Leeuwarden.

After winning each of their first five games — several of which came against some strong competition — the U.S. faced perhaps their biggest test yet against the unbeaten South Korean pairing of Kim Minji and Lee Kijeong. Ultimately, Plys and Persinger passed the test with flying colors.

After the Koreans took an early one-point lead in the first end, Plys and Persinger scored five points of their own in the following three ends to mound a comfortable lead. Their four-point performance in the sixth end, though, proved to be the dagger as the American duo went on to earn the 9-3 victory and remain perfect in the Netherlands.

With this victory, Plys and Persinger earned a playoff bye and will advance directly to the Olympic Qualifying Event final.

The playoffs begin Thursday. Finland and Russia face off in the morning, along with South Korea and Hungary. The winners of those games will move on to on of the two finals. It's yet to be determined which team will take on the United States. Whichever teams win in the final will book their spot in the Olympic tournament.