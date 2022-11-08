USS Billings crewmembers to visit during Veterans Day week

BILLINGS — More than a dozen crewmembers from the USS Billings will be spending part of this week in their ship's namesake.

The 17 members of the USS Billings Gold Crew have a busy schedule ahead of them when they arrive in Billings.

They’ll be taking part in several Veterans Day celebrations as well as seeing some of the sights around the city.

“We want them to experience us and show them what Billings is and who we are and recognize them for the wonderful job that they do,” said Ron Spence, board chair for the Friends of the USS Billings group.

The captain of the Gold Crew will be joined by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and his wife Sharla for the Veterans Day celebration at Lockwood High School at 11:00 a.m. Friday. Sharla Tester served as sponsor for the ship, which was commissioned into service in the summer of 2019.

The crew will also be making several other stops during the week with the public welcome to greet and visit with them at the following locations:

Nov. 9 2:00 - 3:00 Scheels at Shiloh Crossing

Nov. 10 Noon - 1:30 Veteran’s Day Celebration Worden

Nov. 10 2:00 - 2:45 Huntley Project Museum

Nov. 11 10:00 - 1:00 Veterans Day Celebration Lockwood High School

Nov. 12 9:00 - 9:45 Billings Public Library (USS Billings Display)

Nov. 12 10:00 - 10:45 Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site

Nov. 12 10:45 - 11:45 Yellowstone County Museum

Nov. 12 Noon - 4:00 Rocky Mountain College Football Game

The USS Billings is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship—the first ship in naval service named after Billings.