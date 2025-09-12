GREAT FALLS — The crew of the Navy’s newest fast-attack submarine, the USS Montana, is in Great Falls this week as part of a statewide namesake tour, connecting with Montanans and honoring the ship’s ties to Big Sky Country.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video:

USS Montana crew welcomed at Little Shell Powwow in Great Falls

On Wednesday, sailors were welcomed at the Little Shell Powwow Arbor for a cultural exchange with the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

Commander John Gilligan, commanding officer of the submarine, says, “We're incredibly proud of the ties we have with the state of Montana, the support of the U.S. Montana Committee, and all the Montanans we meet.”

The USS Montana is the newest Virginia Class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine in the Pacific Fleet. Homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, the vessel is designed for a wide range of missions, including surveillance, intelligence gathering, launching Tomahawk cruise missiles, deploying Navy SEALs, and engaging enemy ships.

Gilligan says namesake tours are about more than showcasing the Navy’s technology, they’re about building personal connections.

He says, “USS Montana is out there ready to go, supporting the national security interests of the United States, for you all the time. Having the opportunity to explain a little bit about what we do, and the fact that we're out there patrolling on your behalf, is an incredibly great opportunity for us.”

For sailors like Machinist’s Mate Jhony Xocuaurbano, recognized as the USS Montana's Blue Jacket of the Year, the experience of sharing their work with Montanans has been meaningful.

He explains, “The fact that submarines are out there hundreds of feet underwater, doing a bunch of crazy things, it’s really great to share that with people. Seeing their excitement and curiosity just take over means a lot.”

Xocuaurbano said many people are surprised to learn what life aboard a submarine is really like, saying, “When people think of submarines, they picture something tiny and cramped, but it’s not as compact as most people imagine.”

The touring crew also includes Master Chief Ernie Scott, the Chief of the Boat and highest-ranking enlisted sailor aboard the USS Montana.

Scott says the most rewarding part of his job is leading the crew of about 150 sailors: “Having the honor of working with hands down the best submarine crew I’ve ever served with, it’s amazing. The camaraderie, the closeness, it’s like having a family away from my family at home.”

Earlier this week, the crew visited the Missouri River and toured the State Capitol in Helena.

On Thursday, they’ll travel to Fort Benton for a public reception hosted by the VFW and American Legion.

The tour will wrap up this weekend at the University of Montana’s Military and Veterans Appreciation football game, where the crew will be introduced on the field.

Gilligan adds, “We're proud to be honorary Montanans, we love being the crew of the USS Montana and our great ties with the state.”

The visit underscores the unique relationship between the submarine and its namesake state, bridging the Navy’s life at sea with Montana’s culture, history, and people.

