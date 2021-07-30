USWNT outlasts Netherlands in penalty shootout for Olympic semifinal berth

Facing the threat of a second consecutive quarterfinal exit at an Olympic Games on penalty kicks, the United States women's national team executed a near-flawless shootout to shake off a worthy Dutch side and reach the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. scored on all four of its kicks from the spot as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher delivered two key saves to prevail in the shootout, 4-2. Megan Rapinoe buried the deciding penalty into the top corner to send the U.S. through.

The rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final — also won by the U.S. — required extra time after a thrilling 90 minutes which ended 2-2.

The Americans matched a brace by Dutch star Vivianne Miedema with goals from Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams. Williams, who assisted Mewis' goal before scoring herself, rewarded USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski's decision to give her the surprise start over Christen Press on the right wing.

The two international women's soccer heavyweights traded blows throughout in an evenly-matched affair. The United States came agonizingly close to grabbing the lead in both the second half and in extra time, putting the ball in the Dutch net on multiple occasions only to be denied by the offside flag.

The Netherlands had excellent chances of their own to take a late lead, but Naeher produced timely saves — including on a Lieke Martens penalty in the second half — to keep the match level and force the spot kicks.