VA facility receives five stars from Veterans Administration two years after possible closure

HELENA — For the fifth consecutive quarter, the Montana VA's Miles City Community Living Center (CLC) receives five stars across the board from the Veterans Administration.

The five-star rating starkly contrasts where the facility stood just two years ago.

In 2022, MTN reported that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommended the facility be shut down since it saw limited use.

However, it remained open, partially because of the support of the PACT Act.

Three categories, Unannounced Surveys, Staffing, and Quality, are evaluated each quarter.

With zero deficiencies found by the Veteran's Administration, the Miles City CLC surpasses the VA Rocky Mountain Network and VA National standards.