Vaccine incentive clinic expands to include those getting second shot

HELENA — St. Peter’s Health and community partners have expanded their vaccine incentive clinic to include those seeking a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in addition to those getting their first dose.

Participating organizations announced last week they be giving $50 as an incentive to anyone receiving a first dose of the vaccine at their Wednesday clinic.

To receive the incentive the person must be at least 18 and be a resident of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson, Powell, or Meagher County. 500 appointments are available for the November 17 clinic.

Donations from Mountain Health Co-Op and two anonymous donors are helping pay for the clinic.

"Our local COVID-19 vaccination rates are not where we'd like them to be. We believe the less than optimal vaccination rates are contributing to the severity of the current COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming our local health care system and leaves us more vulnerable to future surges," said St. Peter's Health President of the Medical Group and Family Medicine Physician Dr. Todd Wampler last week.