Valley Bank is sponsoring nine nonprofit organizations

HELENA — Valley Bank, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, is sponsoring nine nonprofit organizations in the Helena-Boulder area.

The most significant of these grants was issued to the Helena area Habitat for Humanity on Wednesday, April 17.

Valley Bank presented a $100,000 check to Habitat for Humanity at the work site of six homes in East Helena.

Along with donating funds to Habitat for Humanity, Valley Bank has scheduled three days to come out and volunteer.

“Well, it’s important for us to partner with our community partners to make sure that we have affordable housing,” said Mark Anderson, the Valley Bank President.

“Right now, we’re looking at acquiring land in this new development in East Helena. Predevelopment design work as we start moving through initial design. We’re going to put it all and invest it permanently in housing in Helena,” Jacob Kuntz, the Helena area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director said.

Other non-profits receiving grant money are Helena YWCA, Intermountain, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, The Friendship Center, Elkhorn Treatment Center in Boulder, God’s Love, Family Promise of the Greater Helena Area, and Florence Crittenton.