Vandals remove, destroy Pride flags from downtown Missoula business

MISSOULA — Pride month is the celebration of diversity and equity for members of the LGBTQ+ community, and many downtown Missoula businesses celebrate. But one local business was a target of alleged hate crime this week.

Vandals recently removed and then destroyed Pride flags from a downtown Missoula business. Import Market reports on Instagram the flags were removed, torn up, and then defecated on.

According to the business, flags have been hung at Import Market for years to support Pride Month and an incident like this has never happened before.

MTN reached out to the Missoula Police Department which confirmed they are aware of the incident.

No official report has been filed by Import Market at this time, however, the business plans to do so.

The Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center sent the following statement to MTN.

"We will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied. We will not let hate win. Come out and support the LGBTQ+ community this weekend at Missoula Pride. Pride is Prevention," Andy Nelson the Executive Director said.

MTN talked with one employee at Import Market who says that this is not a representation of the Missoula community.

"I think that these people lack discipline, they lack love in their hearts. They lack an understanding that we can all be different people and still get along and be a community," Madeline Stevenson said. "And it sucks because Missoula isn't like this and this is not a good representation of our local's behavior now with pride happening this weekend.

Watch an extended interview with Stevenson below.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Madeline Stevenson discusses Pride flags vandalism

- information from Kathryn Roley included in this report