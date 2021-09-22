Watch
News

Actions

Vehicle v. pedestrian fatal crash reported in downtown Helena

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 7:37 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 21:37:04-04

HELENA — The Helena Police Department (HPD) are reporting a fatal accident Tuesday evening in the downtown area.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the area of 5th Avenue and Rodney Street.

Upon arrival, the situation was determined to be a vehicle versus pedestrian fatality collision.

HPD say no other information is available at this time and the investigation is active.

MTN will update this article as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader