Vehicle v. pedestrian fatal crash reported in downtown Helena

HELENA — The Helena Police Department (HPD) are reporting a fatal accident Tuesday evening in the downtown area.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the area of 5th Avenue and Rodney Street.

Upon arrival, the situation was determined to be a vehicle versus pedestrian fatality collision.

HPD say no other information is available at this time and the investigation is active.

MTN will update this article as additional information becomes available.

