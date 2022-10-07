VEK Railway Supply in Helena moves locations

HELENA — VEK Railway Supply has a new owner and a new location, that will help to continue a hobby tradition in the Helena area.

“It's a hobby that anybody can get into. And even if we have, we've got younger kids that are starting to kind of take a little interest into it, which we haven't seen very much,” says owner of VEK Railway Supply, Shawn Curtis.

Shawn Curtis recently bought the company from his grandfather this past April. His grandfather had to sell the decades-old business after having a series of strokes. Curtis then moved locations around May, making it even easier for railroad enthusiasts to access his wares. The company now sits at 619 N Last Chance Gulch, directly next to the Western Montana Railroad Historical Association (WMRHA) of which Curtis is a member.

VEK sells just about anything you need to create a model railroad world.

The new location works well for anyone who may take an interest in the model railroad hobby after visiting the models that WMRHA has built.

“Somebody happens to come in like, hey I heard about this place I wanted to come see what it looked like. And it's like holy cow, they're like, well, we can do that? And I said, absolutely, I can get you guys set up with what you need to start. And then if you want to expand on building or creating something, we can definitely show you tips, tricks, anything like that,” says Curtis.

The new location not only benefits first-timers, but those part of WMRHA.

“I want to make it more of a relationship between the association and the store to where it benefits both parties,” says Curtis.

Board Member of the WMRHA, Randall Green, is thankful for Curtis’ involvement with and close proximity to the work they’re doing at the association.

“It saves you a trip out to the valley where the other store used to be. I mean, it's great having him as part of the operation here on a day-to-day basis. And when we’re open on Saturdays, you know, the public can get, interact with the layout and have access to the gift shop and hobby store,” says Green.