'Very dangerous' avalanche conditions in west-central Montana

MISSOULA — The West Central Montana Avalanche Center is warning of "very dangerous avalanche conditions" across west-central Montana.

An update issued on Thursday morning notes that due to our recent snow and wind, "large human triggered avalanches are very likely at middle and upper elevations."

Anyone planning to head into the backcountry is being advised to not go on or under under steep slopes "especially where the wind has drifted fresh snow."

The latest advisory — which states the avalanche danger is "high" — covers the Seekley Lake, Rattlesnake and Bitterroot areas.

Click here to view the latest advisory from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center.