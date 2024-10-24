Veterans receive 2023 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation

HELENA — Seven veterans received recognition on Wednesday for their continued service.

The group was the last of the 39 veterans who received the 2023 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The veterans and their loved ones met in the rotunda of the State Capitol Building for a ceremony with Governor Greg Gianforte.

The governor presented each of the veterans with a signed certificate and a flag that had been flown over the capitol.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

To receive recognition, veterans need to have been honorably discharged, serve the community, and be nominated for their work.

One veteran who received the recognition is Nick Jones, the founder and president of Talons Reach Foundation.

The foundation serves the Special Operations Forces community through a five-day, all-expenses-paid program that uses recreational activities and holistic healing methods, like yoga and meditation, to help participants release the emotional weight of serving.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Jones said, "It means a lot because the work that we put in and the service to our country and then the service to our community all has a great impact on myself and my family. It shows that what we are doing is not going unnoticed, and the fact that the community recognizes that and recognizes veterans and the governor takes his time out of his day to do this for us is pretty amazing."

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation, and you can find where to make a nomination here.