VFW preps for 'Wreaths Across America' in Great Falls

Posted at 5:56 PM, Dec 15, 2023
GREAT FALLS — Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event spanning 34,000 cemeteries across the country. Wreaths are laid at the headstones of veterans in a commemorative display.

Time is taken to recite the veteran’s name and honor their service.

On Friday, VFW Post 1087 hosted a preparation event in which hundreds of wreaths were primed for the occasion.

Volunteers from groups including the ‘Do-Gooders’ and the Junior ROTC were on-site to assist.

During the month of December, Wreaths Across America will match the number of wreaths purchased for the following year’s ceremony.

The ceremony is open to all and will begin at VFW Post 1087 at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, before heading to Highland Cemetery for the laying of the wreaths.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America, click here.

