Vietnam veterans honored during 'Welcome Home' walk and ceremony

HELENA — Fifty-two years ago, on March 29, the last United States troops left Vietnam, signifying the end of the war.

On Saturday, Montanans met at the Capitol building to honor those who served during a welcome home walk and ceremony.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"There was no recognition for us when we came back from Vietnam," said Vietnam veteran Michael Russell, "We were frowned upon because the community and local people weren't for a war they thought was unjust."

Russell says serving in Vietnam was something he had not talked about for a long time.

He said, "We kept a lot of stuff inside. Until some of the movies that came out of the Vietnam War, like "Platoon," [they] made me and other people open up and talk about the things that happened, which helped us mentally and physically to express our feelings and let other people know what we experienced."

Over 36,000 Montanans served during the Vietnam War, and 22 are recognized as POWS or MIAS.

"They gave their life for something they believed in," said Russell.

The ceremony included placing a wreath underneath the Freedom Tree, songs from the Magpie Singers, and speeches from community leaders and veterans.

"It's a pat on the back and a thank you that we never received," said Russell.