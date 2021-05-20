Viewer photos of May 20th snowstorm

HELENA — Snow blanketed the Queen City of the Rockies on Thursday, which led to many needing to brush off cars before heading to work

MTN viewers submitted their photos of the storm and how it's affecting them.

To no surprise for anyone who knows him, Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz was having fun in the snow with his pup.

It wasn't all fun and games though, as the storm also served as a reminder of some of the risks of planting flowers before June in Montana.

The storm also led to dangerous conditions for several of the mountain passes in the state.