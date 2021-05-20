Watch
Viewer photos of May 20th snowstorm

Curtis Grevenitz
Curtis Grevenitz having some fun in the snow
May snowstorm blankets the Treasure State
Larry Garman in Clancy
Anginette Bromlie-Estey Montana
Ingrid Holmes-Mora
Katie Maslowski Helena
Vicky Bulger East Helena
Terri Harper Havre
Heather Rae Helena
Stephanie Hensley Toston
Jodi Engel Therriault MacDonald Pass
Rubin Ackerman in Helena
Ina in Basin
Sue Halls Bannon in Baxendale
Patty Reeder at Canyon Ferry
Lana Gustin-Leedy in East Helena
Bonita Warren in Montana City
Patti Ladd Glueckert in Montana City
Donna Forkan in Lincoln
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 15:59:41-04

HELENA — Snow blanketed the Queen City of the Rockies on Thursday, which led to many needing to brush off cars before heading to work

MTN viewers submitted their photos of the storm and how it's affecting them.

To no surprise for anyone who knows him, Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz was having fun in the snow with his pup.

It wasn't all fun and games though, as the storm also served as a reminder of some of the risks of planting flowers before June in Montana.

The storm also led to dangerous conditions for several of the mountain passes in the state.

