Vigilante Day Parade Live Stream 2025

MTN News
The Vigilante Day Parade returns to downtown Helena for its 101st anniversary. KTVH will be streaming the event on our Facebook page beginning at noon.

Helena High and Capital students will showcase Montana history with their floats, and the bands from both schools will march through downtown.

The parade route runs along Last Chance Gulch beginning at Neill Avenue. The parade turns onto Broadway Street and then turns again onto Park Avenue. The parade route will continue up Park Avenue to Hill Park.

