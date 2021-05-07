Vigilante Day Parade Returns

HELENA — Vehicles packed the Lewis and Clark Fairground on Friday for the return of the Vigilante Day Parade, even if it looks a little different than past iterations.

The nearly a century-old tradition was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to limit any potential spread of the disease while letting high school students build floats, the 2021 event was a “reverse parade” where floats were parked at the fairgrounds and vehicles drove by.

There were 31 total floats this year. For both Capital and Helena High, 19% of the Senior Class participated, 14.5% of the Junior Class participated, 15% of the Sophomore Class participated and 13% of the Freshman class participated.

WEB EXTRA: Vigilante Day Reverse-Parade

The 2021 Vigilante Day Parade winners are:

Grand Champion

Last Chance Gulch During Gold Rush: Cadence Tyhurst, Emily Hesselman, Eden LacQuay, Samantha Lowrey, and Dominea Uncles

Most Historically Authentic (Bradley Cup)

Mystery of Forestvale Cemetery: Jessica Marsh, Logan Marsh, and Andrea Stalnaker

American Indian

Leo Poacha Memorial Clinic: Freedom Nash, Alejandra Parra, Kylie Chormicle, and Makenna Wofford

Historic Helena

Flying Through The Cathedral: Zita Graveley, Jayden Dupler, Abigail Hansen, Morgan Harris, Morgan Ockey, Ella Shropshire, Wes Bruski, Keelin Connolly, and Natalie Renk

Pioneer Life

Cabins in Reeder’s Alley: Braidie Carpenter, Ellie Mestdagh, Sarah Amos, Rory Petersen, Brendan Silvan, Brandon Brewer, Crystal Kelley, and Austin O’Shea

Helena Business

The Parrot: Breanna Douglas-Myers, Abigail Simmons, Aricia Campillo, Saundra Hayes, Brandon Bossell, Caleb Dalton, Sean Herrera, Jason Hurley, Donald Shammel, Suziann Threlkeld, Cale Crowe, and Amia Moody

Famous People

Amelia Earhart: Katie LaFave, Paige Davidson, Vivian Schuma, and Gabbie Weida

Mining and Transportation

