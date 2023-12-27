Visitor cited for 'travel in a thermal area' in Yellowstone National Park

GREAT FALLS — Famed actor Pierce Brosnan has landed himself a court date in Wyoming after he allegedly engaged in “foot travel in a thermal area” in Yellowstone National Park.

The incident reportedly happened on November 1, 2023. Two citations were issued on December 26, 2023.

The first citation claims that he violated rules regarding “foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails.”

The second citation claims that he violated closures and use limits in the park.

Court document

Details about the incident have not been released.

Brosnan has been ordered to appear in U.S. District Court in Mammoth, Wyoming, on January 23, 2024.

He is best known for his portrayal of fictional super-spy James Bond in several movies. He has recently been in the Yellowstone area filming a western movie titled “Unholy Trinity.”

Several people have been similarly cited - and some injured or died - in recent years due to the inherent danger to themselves and the risk of damaging the Yellowstone ecosystem.



The Yellowstone National Park website provides the following information about safety around thermal features:



Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.

Do not touch thermal features or runoff.

Swimming or soaking in hot springs is prohibited. More than 20 people have died from burns in Yellowstone’s hot springs.

Pets are prohibited in thermal areas.

Do not throw objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features.

Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas. If you begin to feel sick while exploring geyser basins, leave the area immediately.

FROM MAY 2020: