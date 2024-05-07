Voters react to school levies ahead of vote

HELENA — Voters are being asked to approve five levies covering, totaling millions of dollars for safety, technology, and operations at Helena Elementary and high schools. If all five are approved, it would raise taxes on a home valued at $300,000 in the elementary and high school district by about $430 per year.

The district says it is facing a shortfall. The safety and security levies would help pay for physical security upgrades, additional school resource officer staffing, more school nurses and counselors, and other mental health support.

Technology levy funds would help keep district digital devices up to date and cyber security improvements. An elementary general operations levy is intended to close a gap in the operating budget.

At the county elections office Tuesday, voters were mixed, citing factors like the need for improved security and technology and already rising property tax rates.

“We need them. We need the money for our schools. We need to support our schools, our teachers, our students. State’s funding mechanism is broken at this point. And this is what we have to do as local supporters of our schools, for our future, for our state, for our city, for our county,” says Andres Haladay.

“I have a problem with this, the transparency with that safety and security. You would think after the first and certainly after the second would be taken care of with $20 million. Why is that ongoing? And where is that money gonna go if it doesn’t go to there?” says Howard DesRosier.

“I fully support it. I just couldn’t make it work with the pocketbook,” says Lacey Rodriguez.

Voters in East Helena have also been asked to approve a $387,000 general fund levy to cover elementary and high school operations. If approved, it would raise taxes on a home valued at $300,000 in that district by about $50 per year.