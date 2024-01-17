Warm Hearts is collecting blankets and towels to warm the less fortunate in Helena

HELENA — Warm Hearts is collecting new blankets and towels to warm the less fortunate in Helena.

Since 2018, Warm Hearts has been collecting blankets and towels throughout the month of January.

“Bobby started talking to people she knew in different organizations,” said Linda McCray, from Warm Hearts. “I think it was God’s Love who first said blankets and towels and then we asked if people needed them. We did a lot of talking the first year we did this to find out who and what was needed.”

They gift them to multiple social service organizations on Valentine’s Day.

Those include places like God’s Love and Florence Crittenton.

This project started with a random donation.

“I just took some little blankets, or single bed blankets up to God’s Love for the people upstairs there, for the kids that were living there and we got the nicest little thank you note for the wonderful blankets. That they felt warm and loved,” said Bobby Lavinder, from Warm Hearts.

They are asking for the community to bring blankets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloths to about a dozen donation centers around Helena.

Most are placed in churches, like the Cathedral of St. Helena.

“It’s been received extremely well. When we go to churches, they get it right away. So that’s really nice,” McCray said.

In 2023 they were able to gift 140 blankets and 225 towel sets to the less fortunate.

“Thank you to the community. It’s been overwhelming and we’re only halfway through the drive. Helena is so wonderful so supportive and so caring,” said McCray.

Donations will be accepted until January 28.