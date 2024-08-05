WATCH LIVE: Mann Gulch Fire 75th Anniversary Event

HELENA — This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Mann Gulch Fire which burned around 5,000 acres near the Gates of the Mountains and claimed the lives of 13 firefighters.

The main honorary event will be held on Monday, August 5 at the Montana State Capitol. MTN will be streaming the event live on the KTVH Facebook page beginning around 5 p.m.

At the event, wreaths will be displayed dedicated to the fire guard and 12 smokejumpers who lost their lives.

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. and feature several speakers including state leaders, firefighters, and author and journalist John N. Maclean, son of Norman Maclean who wrote “Young Men and Fire.”

People attending in person are asked to park in the CVS/Safeway parking lots and the tour train will be making regular trips between there and the Capitol to ferry people wishing to attend the event.

