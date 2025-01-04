Watch Montana Inauguration on Monday, Jan 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Inaugural Ceremonies will be held at the Montana State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, for state leaders.

At 10:30 a.m. in front of the Capitol Gov. Greg Gianforte, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen will be sworn in for their second terms. State Auditor-Elect Jim Brown and Superintendent-Elect Susie Hedalen will take their oath of office for their first terms.

MTN will be broadcasting the ceremonies in front of the Capitol on the MTN Channel (click here to find out how to watch).

We’ll have more in-depth coverage of the ceremony tonight on our newscasts.

