Watch the Olympics on KTVH

Coverage of the 33rd Olympic Games begins Friday, July 26 on KTVH. NBC will have continued coverage during the Paris games which may impact some newscasts.

Daybreak will air from 6-7 a.m. most days during the games, but on August 1st and 2nd the show will run from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m.

The KTVH newscasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. are scheduled to run at their normal times.

KTVH News at 10 will follow prime-time Olympics coverage.

All of us at MTN are rooting for the Team U.S.A. athletes, especially those from Big Sky Country.



Brady Ellison of Billings (Archery)

Katharine Berkoff of Missoula (Swimming)

Cameron Wood of Bozeman (BMX Racing)

Ivan Roe of Manhattan (Shooting Sports)

Nicole Heavirland of Whitefish (Women’s Rugby)