Watch the Vigilante Day Parade Live

The Montana Television Network will be streaming the Vigilante Day Parade on the KTVH Facebook page beginning around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3.

The steaming camera is set up about halfway through the parade route so it may take a few minutes for the parade to reach where MTN is set up.

If the Facebook stream hasn’t loaded, you may need to refresh the page.

The Vigilante Day Parade celebrates its 100th Anniversary this year. It was originally founded in 1924 by then Helena High Principal A.J. Roberts as an alternative to the brutal junior-senior fight.

