Water woes continue for some Shelby residents

SHELBY — Some residents in Shelby are without water. On Monday, city officials posted on Facebook that there was a water break, resulting in no water for residents on Sheridan Avenue, north and south.

But this all started on Sunday; the city posted there was leak at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and Marias Avenue. Utility crews had to shut off water to the area to make repairs.

By Sunday evening, water was turned back on to that area, but the break could not be fully repaired.

Then early Monday morning - another break, and water has been off since.

In the meantime, First Baptist Church Activity Center is open for showers and water. Residents can also access the Civic Center for showers as well.

