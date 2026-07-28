Summer Clothes Weather Wise

Some folks that work inside this time of year are contending with "office winter", but those that work out in the heat are really facing the elements, which is why what you wear is critical to staying cool.

Anyone who works outside in the sun and heat of summer knows the importance of the not just the clothing you wear, but the color of the clothing. Light colored fabrics, especially white, are effective at reflecting thermal radiation from the sun. This means they absorb only a small fraction of the sulight that hits them, which helps to keep the person cooler compared to dark colored clothes that absorb more heat.

But it's not just light colored clothes. On an infrared image of the same shirt in different color, the yellow colored shirt is warmer than the white shirt. Yellow is better than darker colors, but white is clearly the best color to reflect the sun's rays.

In addition to the color, the material and weave of a shirt is also critical to staying cooler in the hot sun. Linen and cotton are more breathable and allow for better air circulation, aiding in evaporating sweat and cooling the body. Loose fitting clothing enhances airflow. And while it seems counter-intuitive, some people wear long sleeved shirts to keep the direct sun off of the skin. Light, loose fitting hats can offer shade but airflow for the head.

So while you might not look so cool in all white clothing, you will certainly feel cooler. I'm meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz, and now you're a little more Weatherwise.