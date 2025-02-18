Weather Wise: A February to Remember

It was not that long ago, just back in December, when everyone was clamoring “Where's the snow?!, Where's winter!?” Winter has shown up with a vengeance and this stretch of cold and snow is rivaling one of the harshest Februarys on record in Montana.

February of 2019 was one of the harshest stretches of winter weather in Montana's history. Countless records were set that month, and when all was said and done it was one of the coldest months ever in Montana's history. The average temperature for that month was below zero for Great Falls, Cut Bank and Havre. Chinook had the coldest average temperature in the state at -6.2 degrees. The coldest temperature that month was -46 just north of Havre, and the coldest wind chill that month was an incredible -70 north of Opheim.

For that month, Helena averaged 20 degrees below normal. Great Falls averaged 26 degrees below normal. Havre was an unfathomable 27.2 degrees colder than normal for the entire month. It was very snowy too with Cut Bank, Great Falls, Helena and West Yellowstone breaking records for precipitation.

Fast forward 6 years and this February so far is rivaling that month's cold and snow. So far this February in Helena is 22 degrees below normal with nearly 18" of snow, 4 times the normal amount to date. It's colder in the capital this February than in 2019.

Great Falls has averaged 25 degrees below normal so far this month with more snow to this point than what normally falls for the entire month.

February 2025 in Havre has been nearly 24 degrees colder than normal with 250% normal snowfall. The average temperature for the month so far is -4.3. Just north of Havre has had multiple nights with temperatures as cold as -44. Just a few days ago, Havre's wind chill dipped to -65.

February 2025 is not over yet and the coldest temperatures of this month and possibly of this entire winter have moved into the state so those averages will get even lower.