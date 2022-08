They call Montana the Big Sky State for a reason, and it lived up to that moniker over the weekend.

Thunderstorms late on Friday night lit up the sky and ultimately started several new wildfires this weekend.

While thunderstorms produced lightning, a tremendously detailed and shaped storm rumbled across the Helena area on Saturday morning.

A big thanks to all of our viewers that sent in pictures and videos. It seemed like across the state the sky was a feast for the eyes throughout the weekend.