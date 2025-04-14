Weather Wise: Bears are waking up

HELENA — Spring is in the air and bears are out of their dens. Reports of bear sightings and conflicts with humans have occurred over the last few weeks.

On Friday, a man was shed hunting near Dupuyer and encountered a female grizzly. The bear charged at close range and the man shot and killed the bear.

This video is from Essex, where Lynn Simpson lives. The 80-something-year-old was out walking her dog Rocky when they spotted a bear. Lynn fell in the snow, but the two were able to get inside just before a large grizzly came around the corner. The bear stops to smell where Lynn fell in the snow before moving on.

As bears become more active, now is the time to assess your property for items that might attract bears. Bird feeders, including suet, are an easy target for bears. Trash cans are obvious culprits. Compost piles are one way to get nutrient-rich soil, but are also a bear magnet. And if you like the smell of BBQ on a grill, you bet a bear will too. Keep that grill clean after every use.

Besides easily obtained calories around homes, animal carcasses from winter kill or fall hunting are a primary source for a hungry bear.

After waking up from hibernation, bears are in a state of negative energy balance and need to quickly rebuild their fat reserves and muscle mass.

If you plan on hiking, it's time to carry bear spray again. Know how to use it, and make sure it's not past the expiration date.

There are thousands of bears in Montana; they're awake and they're hungry.