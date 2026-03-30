Weather Wise: Bears awaken

HELENA — 'Tis the season with hungry bears emerging from hibernation, looking for not just a snack, but a huge meal. Wouldn't you be hungry after sleeping for the last several months?

Montana is home to grizzly and black bears. Both species of bear hibernate through most of the winter months, but individual timing can differ between species and between males and females.

Black bear males tend to hibernate from mid-December and re-emerge in mid-March. Female black bears with cubs have a longer hibernation from November until mid-April. Grizzly bear males typically crawl out of dens in early to mid-March. Female grizzlies with cubs, like the black bear, will extend their denning period sometimes into April or even early May.

But the timing of hibernation in Montana varies year by year, with determining factors being the environment, individual health, food availability, and, of course, the weather. A warm autumn could delay hibernation, and a mild winter could mean a shorter hibernation and early emergence. This winter was mild with less snow than normal, and reports of bears emerging from hibernation has been happening for weeks. A grizzly was even spotted in Yellowstone in late January.

As bears continue to wake up, their primary goal is to find food sources. Emerging from dens with depleted energy reserves, easy meals are a focus, such as winter kill carrion, road kill, and human trash and compost.

Awake, groggy and hungry, definitely time to be bear aware.

